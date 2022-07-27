Michael Castellana was just 19 when he first saw the inside of a jail. After spending much of the past 37 years behind lock and key, the Covington native recently said good-bye to the inmates and is now pondering his future — perhaps one that includes running for public office someday. No, Castellana was never a prisoner; rather he worked most of his adult life in charge of the food services program for the Newton County Jail and Detention Center.

The son of the founder of an area landmark, Frank’s Restaurant, Castellana and his identical twin brother Emanuele, who began working with him at the jail in 2005, both recently retired from the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. Sheriff Ezell Brown asked them to stay on, but Castellana said it was time to go.

