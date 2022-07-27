Michael Castellana was just 19 when he first saw the inside of a jail. After spending much of the past 37 years behind lock and key, the Covington native recently said good-bye to the inmates and is now pondering his future — perhaps one that includes running for public office someday. No, Castellana was never a prisoner; rather he worked most of his adult life in charge of the food services program for the Newton County Jail and Detention Center.
The son of the founder of an area landmark, Frank’s Restaurant, Castellana and his identical twin brother Emanuele, who began working with him at the jail in 2005, both recently retired from the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. Sheriff Ezell Brown asked them to stay on, but Castellana said it was time to go.
“I needed to get back down to my restaurant and see where life is,” he said. “Before you know it, you’re too old to do anything. I said, ‘Let’s stop now.’ I’m not saying I won’t go back, but I want to see where the world takes me.”
A born storyteller, Castellana was a favorite among inmates. While teaching many of them how to prep food, cook and run a kitchen, Castellana also worked to impart wisdom and give hope to the men behind bars.
“I have a lot of them come see me at the restaurant when they get a wife or girlfriend or get their children back,” Castellana said. “They tell them ‘this man here made a difference in my life.’...If you could just turn one life around. You’ve got to keep going and keep pushing. I’d tell them ‘one day I might come work for you’...They’re grown men. They don’t have a stable or full family home. Any way you can just make a difference, you just try to do it. It comes natural.”
While it has been rewarding work, it has also been challenging and hard work. Castellana said he once worked 28 days straight without a break. The job demanded seven days a week, and he would regularly arrive at the jail at 2:30 a.m. to get breakfast ready. The last meal of the day went out at 5:30 p.m., and he would often find himself at the jail working late into the night getting ready for the next day.
When Castellana and his family got the jail’s food services contract in 1986, there were around 70-80 inmates. When he retired, he and his team were preparing three meals a day for close to 500 inmates, which was almost 1,500 meals each day, seven days a week. He said in all the years he worked there, the jail never had a food-borne illness. The food services program was accredited in 1986 and received numerous scores of 100 from the health department, which is considered an accomplishment, especially for the size of the facility.
At the age of 20, Castellana was put in charge of the program and used it to help teach many of the inmates a trade.
“I taught them the skills of cooking,” he said. “You would be surprised at the people who don’t know the difference between lettuce and cabbage. These were grown men, and I’d send them to the cooler to get cabbage and they would come back with lettuce. I would teach them about the vegetables and how to prep and clean them... I had a dietitian who worked with me. I wrote out all the menus with the help of my dietitian, and we served them a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits. I made it a challenge to feed them the best I could, and they were very appreciative.”
Castellana said Sheriff Brown would tell him how inmates often said they hoped they got sent to the Newton County Jail because it had the best food around. “It was food they recognized,” he said. “We had fresh vegetables, zucchini and sweet potatoes. Fresh chicken. There was nothing out of the can except green beans, puddings and tomato products.” He said Newton County was known as the jail that had chicken and dressing or chicken and rice, cabbage, sweet potatoes and homemade cornbread on Sundays.
“We cooked everything from scratch, and we taught them how to cook from scratch,” Castellana said. He referred to the inmates who assisted him with food services as his co-workers and encouraged them to take pride in their work. To get his inmate kitchen team motivated, he would often tell them, “OK, it’s Friday night at Frank’s, and we’ve got a full house.”
In all his years at the jail, Castellana said he was never afraid or ever felt threatened.
“I always knew I was working with five or seven inmates and they had my back,” he added. “If they got in an argument, I would step back and let an officer handle it or I would say, ‘All right, y’all. Settle down or we’re going to get locked down.’ That gives them time to calm down. You try to prevent them from passing that first lick because then you’ve got a fight.
“You pay attention and stay alert. I made sure I went to bed and didn’t go to work tired. You have to have your instincts and can’t let your guard down whether cooking the food, burning a cake or inventorying knives six or seven times a day. I had a chart and my cooks logged them out. When I did my walk through, I counted the knives.”
Castellana said he taught the inmate cooks how to keep their utensils in the proper place and to make sure the knives were kept on the table.
“They get pride,” he said. “Then you put them in charge and say ‘this is your area’ and you’re there with them, but the more you can make them feel they’re in charge, you’re teaching them responsibility and that’s good.”
He said for many of these men, no one had ever told them that they did a good job, but Castellana did and he said he wanted them to see the other side of life.
“I always tried to teach them a way to make honest and legal money,” he said. “You can make good money legally. You don’t have to sell dope. I always tell them, ‘Wouldn’t it feel good when you get out to be able to walk on the same sidewalk as the sheriff and shake Ezell’s hand. There’s no reason for you to run and hide.’ They start out at 15, 16 or 13, hiding from the law and getting on probation. They’re scared somebody’s got a warrant. You teach them to respect them and not fear them. I tell them, ‘One day, you’re going to need the law whether it’s your wife having a baby, don’t fear them and don’t down them. There are good cops and bad cops just like there are good and bad people.’ I feel like most of them had respect for me.”
In his work with the inmates, Castellana tried to be an inspiration and an influence and many who were once incarcerated, have since told him how much he helped them find a better future.
“I enjoyed working with these guys and teaching them a trade and a work ethic,” he said. “I would teach them if they work harder and smarter and take two jobs instead of one, there’s no time to get in trouble. They can get ahead in life... I thought it was important to give back to my community. You don’t have to hold an office to help people in your community. Just offer a helping hand and try to make people see there’s a better way of doing things.”
He encouraged the inmates in the jail kitchen to act as though they were working for an actual restaurant business.
Just the other day, Castellana said he was at Frank’s when a former inmate came up to him and asked, “Mike, do you remember me? Do you remember when we worked together?”
Castellana said the man’s girlfriend was there and so being mindful that she might not know of her boyfriend’s past, he answered and said, “Yes, we worked together in the restaurant business.” The man said, “No, we worked together at the jail. You taught me so much, and I appreciate you caring and taking time to make me feel like I was special.”
“That’s what you have to do for people — you’re down, but you can always get up and go forward,” Castellana said. “I always tell them it’s not a death sentence. You can straighten up. I tell them if I have a job opening, you can apply. I’ve already taught you in the kitchen. I’ve taught you the right things.”
As he retires, Castellana reflects on the almost four decades and the many people who took the time to teach him the right things. He tells how as a young man he would often call the late Newton County Commission Chairman Roy Varner, known to many as Mr. Roy.
“There was a joke Mr. Roy and I played and I’d say, ‘Mr. Roy, have I got to work Thanksgiving Day?’” Castellana said. “Mr. Roy would say, ‘Mike, prisoners got to eat Thanksgiving Day.’ I’d say, ‘Mr. Roy, have I got to work Christmas Day?’ Mr. Roy would say, ‘Mike, prisoners got to eat Christmas Day.’ Mr. Roy always told me to call him to come help me on those holidays, but I never had to. He was a good man.”
Castellana said he enjoyed the times he stopped by to visit Mr. Roy on his front porch and remembers the wisdom he shared. He said as a 19-year-old, some of the best advice he ever got was when Mr. Roy told him that it is always best to do things the right way and if there is a mistake, to fix it right away.
“He said we all make mistakes, but fix them right away and don’t cover it up,” Castellana said. “I took that with me that things are not always going to be perfect, but fix it. He was a cool man.”
Castellana praises Mr. Roy and all the other county commissioners and the three sheriffs he worked for during his time at the jail. “They have been kind to me and Newton County is blessed,” he added.
The Castellana family moved from DeKalb County to Newton County in the late 1960s, and today its members are scattered throughout Covington, Jackson, Monticello and other surrounding areas. The sons and daughters of Frank and Marie Castellana all graduated from Newton County High School and their children graduated from Alcovy and Eastside high schools. Frank Castellana worked as a bread man in the mid-1950s and operated a business in the West End of Atlanta. It was the Split T, a drive-in and grocery store. Wanting to live out in the country, the Castellanas relocated to Newton County where they bought land adjacent to where Alcovy High School is now situated. Michael Castellana still lives on part of that land today.
At the time, the family opened a grocery store and restaurant and lived on the property. In 1973, a fire destroyed everything. Michael Castellana said they never knew the cause, but believed it might have been a clothes dryer that shorted out, a bad wire or a grease rag. The massive fire burned everything to the ground.
Friends in the community immediately responded. They invited the family to their homes to take baths and they brought out their campers to house the family, which included Frank and Marie Castellana, their six children and a grandmother. The outpouring of help made a lasting impression on Michael Castellana.
“The community re-built our store within days,” he remembers. “...We had nothing. We started over...People just took care of us. That’s what’s so great about a small community. My dad taught us that you help people. When somebody needs help, just help them.”
Many long-time area residents might remember when the Castellanas once operated their stores known as Frank’s One Stop and Frank’s Two Stop. In 1976, the family opened Frank’s Restaurant at 11818 on Ga. Highway 212 near Jackson Lake. The restaurant has served the Jackson Lake and surrounding area for almost 50 years. Frank and Marie Castellana have both passed away, but their children continue to run Frank’s, which is famous for its catfish and hushpuppies and Italian food. The Castellana children include Vivian Fuller; Frankie, who is retired; Joanna Castellana Jones; Emanuele; Michael and Chris. Brother-in-law Ronald Keith Fuller has been the restaurant’s head cook for 40 years. There are almost a dozen grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren. The younger generation is already stepping up and all of them have worked in the restaurant at some point. Emanuele’s daughter Victoria works at Frank’s full-time, and Joanna’s son Jeffrey, who is a student at the University of Florida, works at the restaurant when he’s home. The family also owns Best Septic Tank, a company that started in 1986.
Michael Castellana remembers he and his twin brother were cooking hushpuppies when they were just 8 years old. Not yet tall enough to reach the fryer, their father put together two Coca-Cola boxes and that’s where the two boys stood as they cooked. They have cooked side-by-side ever since, and Michael says they both started out at Frank’s and now that they’ve retired from the jail, that is where they have both returned. Through the years, there were additional Frank’s locations, all now closed and consolidated into the Highway 212 restaurant. It was years ago at Frank’s In Town on Highway 278, where Michael Castellana remembers watching a helicopter land in the parking lot. When the pilot and a man in a suit got out, he approached them to ask if something was wrong. Castellana said they told him, “No, sir. We heard y’all had great catfish.”
Now back at Frank’s, Castellana said he is again enjoying being with the customers and working in his community. He half jokingly talks about running for office someday and says it has crossed his mind from time to time. But for now, he is happy working with his family and continuing to make a difference in as many lives as he can.
The other day Castellana was talking to a group of Boy Scouts and telling them they could use the restaurant for their events. “We need to try to help children get started on the right feet,” he said. “It’s so important to get them headed in the right direction. If not, when they get older, they might end up at the county jail.”
Recommended for you
What’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen? Bet there’s one far worse on Stacker’s list of cringe-inducing box office bombs so bad they’ll fascinate you. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.