COVINGTON — Michael Chapple has been named incoming principal of Indian Creek Middle School by the Newton County Board of Education.
Chapple will succeed Mark Dastous, who resigned effective the end of the school year to pursue other career opportunities. Chapple is currently an assistant principal at Newton High School.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as principal of Indian Creek Middle School,” said Chapple. “I look forward to being a part of the ICMS community as we strive to be our best. I hope to develop strong partnerships with the students, teachers and parents over the coming weeks, months, and years.”
Chapple added, “While this new opportunity is one for which I am prepared and excited, I can’t understate how much I will miss my Newton High School family. The last five years have been a special time spent at NHS.”
Chapple earned his associate of science degree from North Greenville University in December 2000 and his bachelor of arts in mass media from Clark Atlanta University in May 2003. He added a master of science in education, media design, and technology from Fullsail University in 2011 and an education specialist degree from Liberty University in 2015.
Chapple has more than 15 years of experience in education. After college he pursued a career in television news as a production assistant and news photojournalist. With that experience under his belt, Chapple began his career in education, becoming a high school broadcasting teacher in the Clayton County School District. He later taught in the Cobb and Henry county school systems before returning to Clayton County as a digital learning specialist. In 2016 Chapple accepted the position as lead administrator for school-wide personalized learning implementation at Woodland Middle School in Fulton County Schools before joining the Newton County School System team in 2017 as an assistant principal at Newton High School. While at Newton High School, Chapple has served as the director of school operations, CTAE administrator, and assistant principal of ninth grade.
“I am very confident that Mr. Chapple will continue the culture of high expectations at Indian Creek Middle School, and I am sure his knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
