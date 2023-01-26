CONYERS — Michael Ramos has been named president of Raymond, an architectural and engineering company that was founded in Rockdale County 30 years ago. Raymond Ramos, the founder of Raymond, has been named chief executive officer and chairman of the board.
Mike Ramos has been serving the company as executive vice president and federal lead for more than five years and will remain at the company’s corporate headquarters in Conyers. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in chemistry from Tufts University. Ramos has extensive hands-on experience in contract and customer management, innovation and strategy. His contract management on an assortment of multidisciplinary jobs gives him the knowledge in integrating multiple architectural/engineering disciplines and coordinating a variety of construction trades.
Ramos also oversees Raymond’s continuous improvement initiatives, aiming to drive greater quality and efficiency across all markets and projects within the company.
Raymond's corporate headquarters is located on Green Street in Conyers. Raymond began in 1992 as a roof design and consulting firm and has expanded to include design solutions from architects and interior designers, to engineers — structural, civil, mechanical, electrical and plumbing — as well as building envelope experts. The company has more than 100 employees in offices in Conyers, Miami, Palm Beach, Orlando, Savannah, Charleston, Greer, Raleigh and Richmond.
