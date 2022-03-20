HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday.
One of those tickets revealed he had won the top prize.
"I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $4 million. I started shaking and sat there staring at the ticket in disbelief for about 15 minutes," he told lottery officials.
"I drove to my wife's work right away to surprise her. When she came out to my car and looked the ticket over, she couldn't believe it either. She insisted we take it to a retailer to confirm it was real."
The ticket was real. The lucky man recently visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize.
He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million, telling lottery officials that he planned to spend some of it taking his family on a warm vacation, but will save the rest.
The EXTREME CA$H game isn't over. Players can still win $156 million, including two more top prizes of $4 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.