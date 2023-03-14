Newton County Theme School student Oliver Reid placed first overall for individual awards at the recent Griffin RESA Regional Middle School Math Competition! Both Newton County Theme School and Cousins Middle School math teams won second place awards in the Division I and Division II team competitions, respectively.

The Newton County Theme School team, comprised of Reid, Shelley Crayon, Connor May, Benjamin Parson, and Maren Poynter was coached by Ms. Mindy Alexander and Ms. Deborah Olabiyi coached the Cousins Middle School team comprised of Zackary Ferdilus, Jacob Evjene, Reid Elmenthaler, and Isaac Tupper. The math teams and students competed against other middle school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties.

