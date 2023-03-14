...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 33 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday
night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Newton County Theme School student Oliver Reid placed first overall for individual awards at the recent Griffin RESA Regional Middle School Math Competition! Both Newton County Theme School and Cousins Middle School math teams won second place awards in the Division I and Division II team competitions, respectively.
The Newton County Theme School team, comprised of Reid, Shelley Crayon, Connor May, Benjamin Parson, and Maren Poynter was coached by Ms. Mindy Alexander and Ms. Deborah Olabiyi coached the Cousins Middle School team comprised of Zackary Ferdilus, Jacob Evjene, Reid Elmenthaler, and Isaac Tupper. The math teams and students competed against other middle school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties.
The math contest includes a one-hour written test followed by a group-ciphering event. According to Dr. Stephanie Gordy, executive director for Griffin RESA, awards for the top three teams in each division are based on a total team score comprised of the top four highest scores on the written test and the team score on the ciphering event. Competitive divisions are determined by school enrollment.
“Our students consistently rank at the top of the chart in any competition we enter. I am enthused at their commitment to show what they know and represent Newton County School System,” said Shundreia Neely, director of Secondary Education for Newton County School System. “We truly have some spectacular mathematicians in our middle schools!”
