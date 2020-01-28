COVINGTON - A Newton County jury found Miguel Angel Garcia-Martinez guilty of malice murder and other charges on Jan. 17 for the shooting death of a former friend two years ago at a Russell Drive residence. Sentencing has been scheduled for a later date.
Garcia-Martinez was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Jan. 6, 2018 death of Daniel Antonio-Lopez.
According to the Newton County District Attorney's Facebook page, Garcia-Martinez pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and shot his former friend, Antonio-Lopez, 27, four times. Garcia-Martinez fired one final shot into the forehead of the victim as he stood over his lifeless body. Then he turned the gun on three of his friends, demanded their keys, and fled.
Garcia-Martinez, who was homeless at the time, was later arrested by the Covington Police Department at exit 90 west on Interstate 20.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Bailey Wilkinson, Investigator Kelly Whire, victim advocates Gabriela Arredondo and Shay Payne, and legal assistant Sheila Cornelius. The case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office with Corporal Jocelyn Detweiler as the lead investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.