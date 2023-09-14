...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Rockdale, Henry, central Butts and southwestern Newton Counties
through 345 PM EDT...
At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Flippen, or near
McDonough, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and
heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Jackson, Stockbridge, Locust Grove, Jenkinsburg,
Blacksville, Ola, Worthville, McKibben, Flippen, Fincherville,
Kelleytown, Oak Hill, Stark, and Eagles Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that internal medicine physician Miguel Carmona, M.D., has joined Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing. The practice is located at 9202 U.S. Highway 278 Northeast, Covington. It is part of the new 30,000-square-foot Piedmont medical office complex about a mile from the hospital that anchors the redeveloped Eastside Crossing Shopping Center.
Carmona offers comprehensive preventive care as well as the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease and arthritis.
(0) comments
