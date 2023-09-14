CarmonaPiresMiguel26_s9a036.jpg

Miguel Carmona, M.D.

COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that internal medicine physician Miguel Carmona, M.D., has joined Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing. The practice is located at 9202 U.S. Highway 278 Northeast, Covington. It is part of the new 30,000-square-foot Piedmont medical office complex about a mile from the hospital that anchors the redeveloped Eastside Crossing Shopping Center.

Carmona offers comprehensive preventive care as well as the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease and arthritis.

