CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners presented its annual awards to citizens who have made a significant difference and impact in the county at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Unsung Heroes award, the Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Jr. Award, and a new honor called the Dedicated Service Award, were all presented.
The awards are normally presented during the annual State of the County event in March, but COVID-19 related issues prevented the awards from being given out then, so the BOC chose to make the presentations Tuesday morning.
The Dedicated Service Award is a new honor, given to a member of the community who has dedicated his or her time and service for many years. The inaugural Dedicated Service Award was presented to Mike Houchard.
"This recipient has gone above and beyond to make sure that Rockdale County stays a desirable place to live, work, play and visit," said Rockdale County Public Relations Director Jorge Diez. "From serving as a citizen representative on the Atlanta Regional Commission, to serving on the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council, to being a thorough and in-depth chair of the Transportation Subcommittee for the SPLOST Oversight Committee for more than 20 years, Mike Houchard truly exemplifies the meaning of dedicated service."
BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the county would be in trouble without SPLOST and Houchard.
"From the start of the SPLOST program here in Rockdale County, Mike Houchard, along with his good friend Fred Straub, have championed making sure that Rockdale gets the funding and resources needed to supplement in the areas of public safety, parks and recreation, transportation, senior services, and a list of many other programs and activities that support the movement of this county," Nesbitt said. "Without the SPLOST program, Rockdale County would be in trouble. Without Mike Houchard, Rockdale County would be up the creek without a paddle."
The Unsung Hero award was created by Nesbitt to honor dedicated, hard-working, and often unnoticed citizens of Rockdale County. The first Unsung Hero award was presented to Rockdale educator Dr. Chuck Garner.
"Some of the most unsung heroes are educators, which makes it very fitting that the first Unsung Hero award goes to Dr. Chuck Garner," said Diez. "Dr. Garner has years of being an educator in Rockdale County. He has been a mathematics teacher at the Rockdale Magnet School for 19 years. In 2018 he received the Georgia Council of Teachers of Mathematics' highest honor, the Gladys M. Thomason Award for Distinguished Service."
Nesbitt recalled working with Dr. Garner at Rockdale County High School many years ago.
"He is certainly an instructor and educator who leads young people to success in mathematics," Nesbitt said. "I think we all will agree that if you can master the art of mathematics and arithmetic, as well as reading and reading comprehension, chances are you are going to be all right as you continue to move forward in life."
The second Unsung Hero award for 2020 was presented to Miselinda Agbaka, the president and CEO of Sankofa House, a non-profit organization that serves more than 150 families a month.
"Her work and dedication in the community is shown each month with the families coming together to receive help," said Diez, "to which she is more than glad to provide the needs for them to have a healthy and nourished life."
Nesbitt said Rockdale County is blessed with many good people working behind the scenes who don't seek recognition for the work they do, and that Agbaka is a prime example.
"This young lady, who I kind of stumbled upon and learned of the work that she is doing; it is having a major impact on so many families," Nesbitt said.
The final award to be presented is the longest running county award, the Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Jr. Award, presented to a citizen for their dedication of time and energy serving the Rockdale County community.
"Our recipients in 2020 are Dr. Michael Moody and Mrs. Lisa Moody," Diez said. "The Moodys married in 1983 and have lived in north Rockdale County for 37 years. Their company, the Amadeus Group, focuses on leadership and marriage development."
Nesbitt said the Moodys have made many contributions to the Rockdale County staff through their work.
"Dr. Moody and his lovely wife are no strangers to the Rockdale County staff and operations," he said. "They've done a fantastic job not only serving this community as a whole, but in terms of training and career development with our staff and day-to-day operations. We certainly appreciate all the contributions brought to Rockdale County. Dr. Moody is a retired educator. He has a very unique approach about teaching and training and career development. Our team has been quite receptive to the many different programs he has had an opportunity to bring, and we look forward to more opportunities coming in the near future as we cross over into 2021."
