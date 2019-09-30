CONYERS — In response to a tragic house fire that took the lives of two people in the Milstead community on Sept. 1, Rockdale County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Metropolitan Atlanta Red Cross held a Fire Safety Education event at Milstead Park Saturday.
Marjorie Cleghorn 77, and her son, James Cleghorn, 58, perished in the house fire that occurred on Spring Street in Milstead. In an effort to help keep other families and homes in Milstead safe, RCFR and the Red Cross teamed up to install smoke alarms for free in the homes of those who requested it, and provide information to others who visited them at the park.
David Abroham, district program manager for Metropolitan Atlanta Red Cross, said the event was similar to the one held in the Lakeview community in May.
“We’re out here with Rockdale County Fire Rescue today doing an outreach event in response to the tragic fire that recently occurred here,” said Abroham. “We’re out here educating folks. If they express a need for smoke alarms, we’ve got teams standing by, ready with equipment to go out and install or test equipment in their homes.”
Each team had educators who went in and talked to the families about fire safety. The teams also had installers with all the equipment needed to install the smoke detectors, which have 10-year batteries in them, and a documenter to document every smoke alarm installed at an address.
Loretta Shaw, who has lived in the Milstead community all of her life and in her home for the past 70 years, had three smoke detectors installed and said she thought the campaign was wonderful.
“I really appreciate them,” she said. “They did a great job. They were very informative and told me a lot of things I wouldn’t have thought about.”
Jacade Long, Rockdale County Fire Rescue Fire safety educator, said while RCFR and the Red Cross hold events in communities and neighborhoods to help educate families about fire safety, he hopes the word will spread more quickly from neighbor to neighbor.
“I can go in any household, no matter what age bracket, and I guarantee, if I went into 100 houses, two might know that a smoke detector that is more than 10 years old is too old,” said Long. “That’s why we’re out here, to help begin the process of educating the community.
“But more importantly, if we can educate a few people, and then reach out to them every time we have an educational program; we get them involved because they came to us in the first place, and then develop an ambassador program. And out of that ambassador program, we have them start reaching out to their community, because the people in their community know them.
"If we help make one person in a neighborhood safer, the word spreads,” he said. “So if we’re making her safer, she can easily tell the people that know her and trust her, ‘Hey, they made me safer, and I feel safer. The Red Cross came out and helped me with this. Rockdale Fire reinforced it.’ And then they start helping their neighbors.”