CONYERS — Three large employers in Rockdale County will be looking to fill more than 120 openings at a mini job fair Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at 1400 Parker Road at Restoration Storehouse.
Participating employers are Golden State Foods, MGM Products, and DiversiTech. Starting salaries are between $13 and $40 per hour, depending on title and experience.
Interested applicants must have an employgeorgia.com account and resume (existing resume can be uploaded for new users). Go to the "Job Search” tab and select “Search Jobs” at the top of the page. Enter the Job ID # and select Go to view the job details and request event details.
The job fair is sponsored by Restoration Storehouse, Work Source Georgia, the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council and the Georgia Department of Labor.
For more information, contact swat@gdol.ga.gov.
