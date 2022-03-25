Minneapolis schools, teachers reach tentative deal to end strike

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers are shown protesting for smaller classroom sizes and safer schools on March 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They Minneapolis Public Schools reached a tentative deal with teachers on March 25, ending a strike that officially started on March 8.
Minneapolis Public Schools reached a tentative deal with teachers Friday, ending a strike that officially started on March 8 and canceled school for 30,000 students, said Superintendent Ed Graff.
"It has been very challenging, very difficult. But at the end of the day, we were all able to come together and tentatively agree upon what I believe is a fair contract for both our teachers and our educational support professionals," Graff said.
Negotiations ended around 3 a.m., with a tentative agreement being reached with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals (ESP) shortly after, Board of Education Chair Kim Ellis said.
The two sides had been negotiating for 21 consecutive days.
"We look forward to welcoming teachers and staff back on Monday, back to our classrooms. Thank you for your unmatched commitment to our students," Ellis said. "Thanks to Superintendent Graff and to the negotiators on both teams, for their 21 days of continuous work and making this tentative agreement possible."
Graff said details will be made public within "the next couple of hours and days."
In a Friday afternoon news conference, MFT and ESP officials said they are "very pleased with the outcomes" of the tentative agreement.
"We have historic agreements that have significantly raised pay for education support professionals," ESP Chapter President Shaun Laden said. He added details will be shared with union members soon, as negotiators are still working out details on how their return-to-work agreements will look.
Union members said they were seeking "a living wage" for employees in educational support roles, smaller class sizes and "safe and stable schools," according to a message posted on the union's Facebook page when the strike was initially authorized.
Meanwhile, in Northern California, teachers with the Sacramento City Unified School District went on strike Wednesday morning after failing to reach an agreement with the school district.
"We are on strike because every student deserves a teacher in their classroom in a fully staffed school," said an update on the union's web page. "We are facing a severe staffing crisis in our district. It's time to prioritize our students."
The Sacramento City Unified School District offered changes in benefits, compensation, and professional development before negotiations ended late Tuesday.
When compared to millennials—who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession—Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions. Wages are increasing rapidly, and businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Taken together, these conditions… Click for more.
