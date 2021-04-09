COVINGTON — The pavilion at the Newton County Miracle Field will be named in memory of Stanley Edwards Sr., who was instrumental in ensuring that people of all ability levels have the opportunity to enjoy the game of baseball.
The dedication was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners at the April 6 meeting at the request of the Miracle League board of directors.
“Mr. Stanley worked hard getting the Miracle League project off the ground,” said Parks & Rec Director Dwayne Mask. “Not only that, Mr. Stanley supported Parks & Rec through the years. His wife, Ms. Mary, sang the National Anthem for every World Series we’ve done. He’s always supported the youth of this community.”
Edwards’ son, Stan Edwards Jr., currently represents District 1 on the Board of Commissioners. He expressed his appreciation to the other commissioners for the recognition of his father’s efforts.
“I know for a fact that he spent countless hours and days across multiple years working for these special athletes,” said Edwards. “He wanted them to have the same opportunities as other youths in the community have.”
Edwards Sr. died in 2017 at the age of 72. He was a lifelong resident of Newton County and a dedicated supporter of youth athletics. He was elected to the Newton County Board of Education in 1973 and coached baseball at a several of levels over the years. At the time of his death he was chairman of the Friends of Newton County Miracle League.
Newton County opened its first Miracle League field at City Pond Park in 2015. The Miracle League, an international movement with its roots in Rockdale County and based on the motto, “Every child deserves a chance to play baseball,” allows physically and mentally challenged children and adults to play the game.
Newton’s Miracle League Complex consists of a Miracle League stadium with an artificial turf field accessible for wheelchairs and walkers, a concession and restroom facility, a second multi-purpose field for able-bodied youths, a universally-accessible playground and parking lot. Both fields have covered bleachers and dugouts.
For more information, visit miracleleagueofnewtoncounty.com.
