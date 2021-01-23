COVINGTON — An 11-year-old boy who went missing at about 7:30 Friday night was found safe about four hours later following an extensive search by area public safety personnel.
According to Caitlin Jett, public information officer for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the child was visiting his grandparents on Ewing Drive in the South Fork subdivision off County Road 229 when he disappeared.
Jett said the Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 8:10 p.m. and a search ensued. Newton County deputies and a K-9 unit, as well as two K-9 units from neighboring counties, were deployed in the search, along with personnel from Newton County Fire Services. A helicopter from the Georgia State Patrol conducted an aerial search.
The child was found by one of the K-9 units in a wooded area near the cul-de-sac at the end of Ewing Drive. He was sleeping when he was found and was unharmed, according to Jett.
