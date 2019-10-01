CONYERS - While the Courtesy Parkway Extension Project is expected to ease traffic flow on the Ga. Highway 138 and Salem Road bridges and on Dogwood Drive and Iris Drive by diverting local surface street traffic away from those busy interchanges, not everyone is happy with the plans.
Residents of the Mission Ridge subdivision and surrounding homeowners along Flat Shoals Road between Iris Drive and Old Salem Road have begun a petition to stop the planned route of Courtesy Parkway, citing a number of concerns.
The Courtesy Parkway Extension Project calls for a roadway connecting Old Covington Highway to Flat Shoals Road with a “flyover” bridge over I-20. The road design will involve the realignment of Courtesy Parkway. The project does not include an interchange with the interstate highway.
The proposed roadway cuts across the rear of the Springfield Baptist Church property on Iris Drive and would displace one of the church’s secondary buildings. The road would intersect Flat Shoals Road across from the entrance to Mission Ridge subdivision, near Flat Shoals Elementary.
It is expected to cost up to $25 million. Construction is estimated at 30 months, with right-of-way purchasing to begin in 2020 and completion set for 2022.
In a letter sent to Rockdale County Department of Transportation Director Brian Allen, residents stated that while they are not opposing the flyover bridge, they do object to where the bridge will tie in to Flat Shoals Road because of the potential expansion of Flat Shoals Rd., traffic and environmental dangers, and an increase in crime that it could cause.
“As of today, Flat Shoals Road is 90% residential and Flat Shoals Elementary School is next to our subdivision,” according to the letter. “We experience high volume traffic throughout the day, especially when school begins and ends for the day. Large commercial trucks are beginning to use Flat Shoals Road as a shorter route to their destinations. The current design will maximize the traffic volume, leading to increased environmental pollution, endangering our elementary students by exposing them to a toxic mix which can stunt lung growth, and trigger wheezing and asthmas attacks.
“Our community has an unusual abundance of elderly residents. Reduced lung function occurs as a natural part of aging and there is scientific evidence that elderly people are largely affected by the increased impairment resulting from exposure to air pollutants.
“There are wetlands located in the back of houses to the north of Flat Shoals Road. Wetlands act like natural sponges on the landscape, absorbing and then gradually releasing storm waters and lessening flood damage. There is a concern that human activity in that area can affect the ecosystem, resulting in flooding in our community.
“The possible increase of crime in the area is legitimate. Areas with street layouts that permit easy access experience more crime. Frequently traveled streets are more vulnerable to crime. Offenders look for heavily traveled streets and locations near major highways, where there are many potential victims and where they can easily escape.”
Through Sept. 24, when the letter was sent, a total of 136 residents had signed the petition protesting the location of the parkway extension on Flat Shoals Road, with a promise to continue to collect more signatures of area residents.