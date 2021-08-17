According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the school system has about 2,600 students.
Gov. Tate Reeves has said he is leaving mask policies to school districts. Reeves recently called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance "foolish" and "harmful," saying "it has nothing to do with rational science" and that in his state, "we believe in freedom." Some schools in the state are mandating masks and others are not.
The Mississippi State Department of Health told CNN the 13-year-old is the fifth Covid-19-related pediatric death in the state since the pandemic began.
Cases in Mississippi have risen more than 40% in the past seven days compared to the prior seven-day period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of Covid-19-related deaths is up more than 75% in the same time frame.
