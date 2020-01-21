COVINGTON — Frederick L. Johnson, a Newton County resident known for his willingness to help others and his ability to get the job done, was honored for his contributions to the community Sunday with the 35th annual “I Have a Dream Award.”
The award was presented during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance held at Newton County High School.
In presenting the award, the Rev. Harold Cobb said it was obvious to him that this year’s recipient, who has contributed so much to the community over the past 75 years, works under divine guidance.
“For someone to have been involved in this community for that long, and for what we have gone through and are going through, has to be someone who was called by God,” said Cobb.
Cobb likened Johnson’s ungrudging volunteerism to two popular marketing campaigns — the Energizer Bunny and the law firm slogan, “One call, that’s all.”
“This person is just like that — you don’t have to beg and plead. He’s always ready to help somebody,” said Cobb.
Johnson expressed his appreciation for the award in typical no-nonsense fashion.
“I don’t mind doing whatever has to be done,” he said. “I see something that needs to be done, I try to do it. This morning, believe it or not, I was up before 6 o’clock preparing for our cemetery cleanup tomorrow … so in the morning at 9:30, I’ll see you out in the parking lot ready to go to work.”
The MLK Trailblazer Award also went to a long-time Newton County resident, Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson Jr.
Judge Johnson said he was “honored to be in the company of some great folks who have received it.”
Judge Johnson reflected on his Newton County roots, saying he is a product of Sand Hill, the Washington Street School and Cousins Middle School.
“I’m just honored to be part of this place we humbly call home,” he said. “Whatever I am, good or bad, you made me, so take the credit or the blame, whichever you find appropriate.”
The Young Dreamer Award was presented to two students at the Newton College and Career Academy — 10th-grader Kaegan Hill and 11th-grader James Wilson.
The ceremony committee also initiated a new award this year, the MLK Legacy Award, which was presented posthumously to the late Almond Turner, who was killed in November 2019. Turner was a long-time community volunteer, member of the Newton County Board of Education and former assistant chief with the Covington Police Department. Turner’s family accepted the award on his behalf.
Keynote speaker for the celebration was the Rev. Dr. Khalia Williams, the assistant dean of Worship and Music and co-director of the Baptist Studies Program at the Candler School of Theology, Emory University. Williams’ message centered on the 2020 National MLK Holiday theme set by the King Center — “King’s 2020 Vision; The Beloved Community: the Fierce Urgency of Now.”
Despite progress that has been made over the last 50 years, Williams said the “spirit of the community is still calling” for justice in issues like racial and income inequality, job and educational disparities, the school-to-prison pipeline that plagues black men, unjust immigration laws, gun violence, police violence that unfairly targets black men, gentrification of low-income neighborhoods and human trafficking.
“While I don’t negate that there has been progress, there is still need for change,” she said.
