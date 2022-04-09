HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative
Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Do you know a metro Atlanta high school student who is looking an opportunity to grow their leadership skills? A student who cares about the issues facing our region, like housing affordability, protection of greenspace, or the needs of older adults? If so, the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) is a great opportunity.
For more than 20 years, MARC has been the only program of its kind to engage students in experiential learning in areas like transportation, natural resource sustainability, and community development through the lens of the Atlanta region. For six months, MARC participants meet monthly to learn from subject-area experts and community leaders within a diverse group of students to develop actionable solutions to regional issues.
The 2022-2023 MARC program application is now open to rising 10th and 11th grade students who reside or attend school in the 11-county Atlanta region (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties, and the city of Atlanta) and are interested in learning how they can act to make metro Atlanta an even better place to call home.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.