CONYERS - All Gwinnett/Newton/Rockale Public Health COVID vaccination sites are now administering third doses for those patients that are moderate to severely immunocompromised, according to Meredith Barnum with Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency. A third dose has been approved for those with moderate to severe immunosuppression who have already completed a two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine. The third dose should be the same mRNA vaccine as received in the primary series and should be given at least 28 days following the second dose.
The Georgia Department of Public Health shared the following information:
Who is eligible to get the additional dose?
A: The additional vaccine dose should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition, or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments. This includes people who have:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Receipt of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapies.
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapies).
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
•Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
