CONYERS — Mom’s Meals, the leading provider of home-delivered meals in the health care segment, has expanded its national footprint with a fourth state-of-the-art regional fulfillment center in Conyers. The new facility, located 1940 Twin Creeks Pkwy., provides an additional 75,000 square feet of fulfillment space to satisfy the growing demand for home-delivered meals across the country and adds to the company’s existing regional fulfillment facilities in Ankeny, Iowa, Las Vegas, and North Jackson, Ohio.
The company plans to hire about 150 new employees by the end of the year.
“Mom’s Meals is passionate about providing access to nutritious food to address Social Determinants of Health. We are excited about our latest regional fulfillment center, through which we can further address the fast-growing demand for nutritious home-delivered meals across the country,” said Mike Anderson, president of Mom’s Meals. “We’re also proud to add jobs to the Conyers community as we continue to scale up our fulfillment operations in the Southeast.”
Mom’s Meals provides fully-prepared, refrigerated meals delivered directly to homes nationwide through programs to support long-term care, chronic care, and post-discharge care, as well as for individuals who are food insecure. Serving the Medicaid, Medicare, and individual markets, the company’s offerings include meals tailored to meet the needs of individuals of all ages and allow them to better manage their chronic conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, and heart disease, with the goal of allowing members to lead healthier lives and remain independent at home.
The company’s meals will be packed and prepared for delivery at the new facility in Twin Creeks Business Center, located off Sigman Road.
Mom’s Meals, a PurFoods company, provides refrigerated meals to any U.S. address. The company offers a broad selection of entrees, including those to support common health conditions. For more information, visit www.momsmeals.com.
