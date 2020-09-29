COVINGTON — The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election is fast approaching. Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register in order to cast a ballot in that election.
Advance voting for Nov. 3 begins Oct. 12 and continues through Oct. 30. Following is a schedule of locations and dates for advance voting in Newton County:
Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St., Covington
• Oct. 12 - Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 0ct. 26 - Oct. 30, 8 .m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday voting - Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Porter Memorial Branch Library, 6191 Ga. Highway 212, Covington
• Oct. 26 - Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, immediately preceding the date of the election.
According to the Newton County Board of Elections, if a voter has requested and received an absentee ballot by mail and later decides to vote in person, either during advance voting or on Election Day, it is suggested that the voter bring that absentee ballot with them so it may be surrendered and cancelled. Once that ballot is cancelled by the poll manager, the voter will be allowed to vote in person. If the voter is not in possession of that absentee ballot, then the poll manager will need to contact the Board of Elections Office to verify if the voted ballot has or has not been received by the Board of Elections. If the absentee ballot has not been received back, then the poll manager will be instructed for the voter to complete an affidavit and the absentee ballot will be cancelled before the voter is allowed to vote in person.
Also, voters requesting absentee ballots by mail are reminded not to tear or rip the ballot. The stub at the top of the ballot may be removed per the instructions included with the absentee ballot, but no other part of the ballot should be removed. If the voter makes an error in marking the ballot, then that ballot should be spoiled. The voter may contact the Board of Elections Office for procedures in spoiling that ballot. Once the ballot is spoiled and received by the Board of Elections, a new ballot will be sent to the voter.
Voters who vote by absentee ballot may return their ballot by mail or drop it in a secure Absentee Ballot Drop Box. Locations for the drop boxes are as follows:
• Newton County Administration Building
1113 Usher St., North Entrance
Covington, GA 30014
• Westside Precinct (Kroger Shopping Center)
3612 Salem Road
Covington, GA 30016
Voters may check their voting status, obtain a sample ballot, and/or check their absentee ballot status through the My Voter Page website: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
