CONYERS — Intense wind, rain and lightning combined to create a busy evening Monday for emergency services in Rockdale County.
Rockdale Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Dan Morgan said one house fire was sparked by lightning in the Ga. 212 area around 6:30 p.m.
“It was a direct lightning strike on the roof,” said Morgan. He said there was major damage to the roof of the home, but no one was injured in the incident.
Morgan said it appeared that a series of very strong, single wind gusts blew through the area of Flat Shoals Road and Parker Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., blowing down roof overhangs and signage in a shopping center next to Hobby Lobby. Again, no one was injured in the incident.
“It was a very intense, short-lived storm,” said Morgan.
In addition to Fire Department personnel, Morgan said E-911, Rockdale Department of Transportation, Georgia Power, city of Conyers, Rockdale Stormwater and Snapping Shoals EMC employees were kept busy dealing with downed trees and downed power lines all over the county.
The good news, said Morgan, is that cooperation between all of these agencies was “flawless.”
“I think everything went smoothly in our response to the storm … that’s what I want to see,” he said.
