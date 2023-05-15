Hum_Monica(1).jpg

Monica Hum

CONYERS — Monica Hum, M.D., has been named ehief executive officer of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Hum has served as the hospital’s chief medical officer since 2021.

Hum first joined Piedmont in 2003 and has led change at the hospital and throughout the Piedmont system. She served as the first female physician in the history of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, founded in 1905, to be elected as president of the medical staff. She is a member of the Piedmont Healthcare Board and is recognized annually as an Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor.

