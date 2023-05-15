CONYERS — Monica Hum, M.D., has been named ehief executive officer of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Hum has served as the hospital’s chief medical officer since 2021.
Hum first joined Piedmont in 2003 and has led change at the hospital and throughout the Piedmont system. She served as the first female physician in the history of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, founded in 1905, to be elected as president of the medical staff. She is a member of the Piedmont Healthcare Board and is recognized annually as an Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor.
Prior to becoming Rockdale’s CMO, Hum specialized in colon and rectal surgery, using minimally invasive surgery, including da Vinci robotic surgery techniques. She was the first surgeon at a Piedmont Atlanta Hospital to perform a single incision laparoscopic (SILS) colon resection in 2010 and is the first surgeon in the state of Georgia to implant the InterStim sacral nerve stimulator for fecal incontinence in 2011.
“I’m grateful to continue to serve Rockdale County and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital as CEO,” said Hum. “I’m dedicated to providing high-quality and safe care close to home. I know Piedmont Rockdale can be a leader in this community, if we continue to listen to the needs of our community.”
As CMO, Hum has helped to improve Piedmont Rockdale’s quality measures. In particular, the hospital’s Safety Grade from the non-profit Leapfrog Group has improved from C to B during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and also as Leapfrog has continued to raise the standard as to what constitutes an A grade. Additionally, she helped reduce the CMS average readmission rate for patients.
“Dr. Hum has distinguished herself during her career as a successful healthcare executive and I am excited for her to serve as CEO of Piedmont Rockdale,” said Michael Burnett, CEO of Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. “She has demonstrated a strong commitment to Piedmont’s mission and values and has earned the trust and respect of people throughout the hospital. She will continue to be a great asset to Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Healthcare.”
Hum received a master of business administration degree from Emory University in 2017. There, she received the Goizueta Organization & Management Faculty Award and the Al Bows Outstanding Executive MBA Achievement Award for the most significant contribution to academic and community life while enrolled in the MBA program. Lastly, Hum received the Goizueta Core Value Award for Rigor and was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. After fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic Florida and general surgery residency at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital, University Hospital of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, she became a board-certified colorectal surgeon. She founded ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in 2007 and was its managing partner until 2021.
Hum succeeds Blake Watts, who is now the CEO for Piedmont Walton Hospital.
For more information on the services available at Piedmont Rockdale, please visit piedmont.org.
