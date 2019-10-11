MONROE — Jeffrey L. Foster, a Monroe attorney, has announced his bid to succeed Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Benton in the May 19, 2020 non-partisan primary election.
Foster, who has lived in Walton County since 1991 and practiced law in the Alcovy Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties since 1992, has worked as a prosecutor, a private civil and criminal defense attorney, and as a judge. He will face opposition for the judgeship from Covington attorney Robert Stansfield.
“In over 26 years in the courtrooms of Georgia, I have an unmatched breadth and depth of experience that I will bring to the bench as I seek to continue serving Walton and Newton counties as one of your next Superior Court judges,” Foster said in a released statement.
Foster earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Delaware in 1989, after which he went to work for Mobil Oil Company. He subsequently attended the University of Georgia School of Law and interned with the district attorney for Walton and Newton counties. Following graduation, Foster worked as a law clerk for Superior Court Judge John Ott in Covington.
“I joined the District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney in 1995 where I handled a wide range of matters, including wiretap investigations, crimes against children and murder trials, in Covington and Monroe,” Foster said.
Foster was appointed chief assistant district attorney by Judge Ken Wynne while Wynne was the district attorney. In August of 2003, Foster founded Foster & Hanks LLC, which is now known as Foster, Hanks & Ballard LLC.
“I have defended numerous criminal cases, handled complex estate matters, dealt with an array of domestic relations cases, and have litigated numerous other civil matters throughout the state and federal courts of Georgia, as well as the appellate courts of Georgia,” said Foster. “Currently, I also serve as the judge of the Municipal Court of Social Circle.”
Foster has also served in various public service capacities while maintaining a law practice, such as solicitor of the courts of the cities of Loganville and Social Circle, judge of the Municipal Courts of Monroe and Social Circle, and associate magistrate for Walton County. In addition to maintaining a caseload, and presiding over Municipal Court, he serves as the firm manager, handling all administrative, human resources, and financial issues for Foster, Hanks & Ballard, LLC.
As a volunteer, Foster has served on the board of directors of the Ministry Village (formerly the Loganville Community Ministry Village, now Four Winds at the Ministry Village), the Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton, the Walton Christian Learning Centers, Uniting Hope for Children (foster care placement agency), and Belief in Motion (a global missions organization based in Loganville and operating in western Romania). He was the founder and president of the Faith & Justice Project, a non-profit Christian Legal-aid Ministry. Additionally, he served full-time from January 2015 until April 2017 as director of Rescue Ministries and Communications for the Ministry Village.
Foster and his wife Kresta are active participants in the foster care program. They have seven children and two grandchildren. They are members of First Baptist Church of Loganville.
“I would be honored to fill the seat of the retiring Judge Benton, and would like the opportunity to bring my diversity of experience, my love of the law and the courtroom, and ability to understand people facing difficult and stressful situations to the bench as judge of the Superior Court for Walton and Newton counties,” said Foster.