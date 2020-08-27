COVINGTON - A 30-year-old man from Monroe is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an Oxford man on Aug. 22 following an "altercation."
William Russell White is charged with battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Terry Hall, 54.
According to Newton County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Caitlin Jett, "On Saturday, Aug. 22, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., there was an altercation between a 54-year-old and a 30-year-old at a residence off Edwards Road in Oxford. The 54-year-old passed away as a result of the altercation; the 30-year-old is in custody."
Jett said Hall's body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) crime lab in Decatur for autopsy, and that they are waiting on the results to determine the cause of death.
According to an incident report, the altercation was witnessed by two females, one from Madison and one from Loganville. No other information on the incident has been released.
The Sheriff's Office is also waiting on the results of another autopsy being performed by the GBI before releasing any information in the Aug. 14 death of Sonya Johnson of Oxford. Johnson's body was found on Hull Street in Oxford.
And the GBI is also in the process of identifying human remains found along Scout Road off Ga. Highway 36 on Aug. 13. Anyone with information on the remains is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1400.
