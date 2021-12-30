...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
COVINGTON — A Monroe woman is facing homicide by vehicle and other charges after she allegedly caused a fatal motorcycle crash in August due to distracted driving.
Laura W. Spencer, 43, was booked at the Newton County Detention Center on Dec. 15 in connection with an accident on Aug. 21 that claimed the life of a Lexington man and injured his wife. Michael Lamm, 32, and his wife, Kellie Lamm, 36, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when they were struck head-on by Spencer’s Kia Sportage.
According to a report by the Sheriff’s Office, Spencer was driving north on Ga. Highway 81 near Duncan Road when she reportedly looked away briefly. She told officers when she looked up traffic ahead was stopped, and she swerved into the southbound lane where her vehicle struck the Lamms’ motorcycle.
Michael Lamm was taken to Piedmont Newton wher he was pronounced dead. Kelli Lamm was taken to Grady by air ambulance.
In addition to homicide by vehicle in the first degree, Spencer is charged with driver to use care/proper use of radio or mobile phone, following too closely, homicide by vehicle in second degree, improper passing, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
