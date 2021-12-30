Crime Scene.jpg

COVINGTON — A Monroe woman is facing homicide by vehicle and other charges after she allegedly caused a fatal motorcycle crash in August due to distracted driving.

Laura W. Spencer, 43, was booked at the Newton County Detention Center on Dec. 15 in connection with an accident on Aug. 21 that claimed the life of a Lexington man and injured his wife. Michael Lamm, 32, and his wife, Kellie Lamm, 36, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when they were struck head-on by Spencer’s Kia Sportage.

According to a report by the Sheriff’s Office, Spencer was driving north on Ga. Highway 81 near Duncan Road when she reportedly looked away briefly. She told officers when she looked up traffic ahead was stopped, and she swerved into the southbound lane where her vehicle struck the Lamms’ motorcycle.

Michael Lamm was taken to Piedmont Newton wher he was pronounced dead. Kelli Lamm was taken to Grady by air ambulance.

In addition to homicide by vehicle in the first degree, Spencer is charged with driver to use care/proper use of radio or mobile phone, following too closely, homicide by vehicle in second degree, improper passing, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.

