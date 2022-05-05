RUTLEDGE — Rivian Automotive’s promised 7,500 jobs are a key reason the electric vehicle maker has reaped $1.5 billion in incentives. Rivian, the state, and local officials signed off on the final deal Monday.
“The majority of Georgia incentives come from job tax credits,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “The more jobs you create, the higher the incentives will be.”
The $5 billion Rivian project will eclipse the state's investment in SK Battery America, which began producing EV batteries at its new plant in Commerce in January. The 7,500 jobs Rivian will create when the plant is fully built out by the end of 2028 - with an average salary of $56,000 a year - will surpass the Kia automotive plant in West Point, Wilson said.
The state estimates Rivian will generate an annual payroll of $420 million, or $10.5 billion over 25 years.
In addition to direct employment, the Rivian project is expected to create another 7,978 indirect jobs.
Here are additional details on Rivian’s economic development agreement:
• Property taxes in Morgan and Walton counties for the 2,000-acre plant site will be abated for 25 years.
• Over the 25-year abatement period, Rivian will make payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). Beginning in 2023, Rivian will pay $1.5 million annually in PILOT payments. Current taxes on the property total $80,000 per year.
• PILOT payments will increase after the first six years and then every five years thereafter. In year seven the annual payments will be $12 million.
• Over the 25-year abatement period, Rivian will pay more than $300 million in PILOT.
• Within five years, Rivian has agreed to meet 80% of its $5 billion investment commitment and 7,500 job commitments by Dec. 31, 2028 and maintain those commitments through 2047. If Rivian falls below these compliance standards, it will be required to make a proportional, pro-rata repayment of the total property costs, state land improvements and estimated real and personal property tax savings. If Rivian is below 20% performance in any single year, then an acceleration provision kicks in and Rivian must repay everything.
• The Georgia Department of Transportation will fund road infrastructure improvements at an estimated $51,546,000, including a new I-20 interchange at Old Mill Road, a site access road, widening of U.S. Highway 278 and Old Mill Road, and construction of a new frontage road.
• The state will provide a dedicated Quick Start Training Center, estimated at $62.5 million, and a custom workforce training program, estimated at $26.9 million. The Technical College System of Georgia will provide customized workforce recruitment valued at $600,000.
• Rivian agrees to abide by all local, state, and federal environmental regulations as well as compliance with local and county ordinances and development requirements, including:
• All stormwater detention for the project will be designed to handle a 100-year storm event.
• Impervious surface on the project site will not exceed 50%.
• Prior to the issuance of any land disturbance permit in the groundwater recharge area, Rivan will perform additional hydrology studies for approval by the JDA in coordination with local planning departments.
• Rivian will comply with all necessary, local, state or Army Corps of Engineers permits for protection of water resources.
• Rivian will comply with the Walton County tree protection ordinance.
• Prior to determining the outdoor lighting to be used, Rivian will meet with representatives of Hard Labor Creek State Park Observatory to discuss how to avoid unreasonably disturbing the operation of the observatory.
• No building will set back less than 500 feet from Old Mill Road.
• Rivian will ensure that no independent commercial uses by third parties for restaurant, retail or other non-supplier businesses will be allowed on the Rivian project site, unless the use is allowed in the Stanton Springs Busines Park and is not open to the general public unless agreed to by the JDA and the state of Georgia. In addition, no signage unrelated to Rivian will be allowed, unless it complies with the regulations in the Stanton Springs Business Park zoning ordinance.
