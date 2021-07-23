COVINGTON - This week, Penn Law filed more than 150 lawsuits against BD Bard in Gwinnett County State Court. The lawsuits claim the medical sterilization company, BD Bard (BD), has been actively releasing ethylene oxide gas into the community surrounding the Covington-based plant since the late 1960’s. The legal filings allege that the decades of ethylene oxide emissions created a “cancer cluster” among those living or working within a five-mile radius of the plant.
All of the suits involve claims against BD et. al. for cancer caused by the release of ethylene oxide into the air in the Covington community. In addition, there is a subset of claims on behalf of individuals who live in the same neighborhood called “Settler’s Grove” that have been further subjected to the release of trichloroethylene into the ground water by a company called SRG. BD and SRG operate facilities right next to each other and BD has another worldwide distribution center about a mile away.
The plaintiffs are Covington residents or people who lived in the community within a close proximity to BD Bard for a number of years. Some of them actually worked at BD, but the claims focus on the effects of the exposure during their time as residents in the community and not as employees.
Ethylene Oxide and Georgia
In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published the results of a 10-year risk study on Ethylene Oxide finding the chemical to be 30 times more likely to cause certain cancers than scientists had previously believed. A report by the EPA, the National Air Toxics Assessment, revealed three areas in Georgia having increased cancer risk from Ethylene Oxide. Two zones are in Smyrna (Sterigenics) while the other is located in Covington (BD Bard). In the area surrounding BD Bard’s Covington facility, it is estimated that ethylene oxide causes approximately 214 cases for every million people exposed. The EPA deems the pollution risk unacceptable when it surpasses 100 cases for every million people exposed to a chemical.
“We continue to hear from victims who attribute their cancer and other medical diagnoses to ethylene oxide exposure,” says Darren Penn of Penn Law. “We will work tirelessly to ensure the victims of this cancer-causing emission are given a chance to have their story heard and possibly protect others from similar pain and suffering. This will not be the end of the claims filed against BD Bard.”
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.