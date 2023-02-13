SBA.jpg

ATLANTA – More than $2 million in disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for businesses and residents with losses resulting from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12. As of Feb. 10, the SBA has approved 70 disaster loans for a total of $2,179,200 for businesses, homeowners and renters.

“The SBA encourages anyone who has not applied to take action right away. Our mission is to help businesses and residents rebuild and resume their normal lives as quickly as possible,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

