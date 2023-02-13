ATLANTA – More than $2 million in disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for businesses and residents with losses resulting from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12. As of Feb. 10, the SBA has approved 70 disaster loans for a total of $2,179,200 for businesses, homeowners and renters.
“The SBA encourages anyone who has not applied to take action right away. Our mission is to help businesses and residents rebuild and resume their normal lives as quickly as possible,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
The disaster declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties in Georgia, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson, and Walton in Georgia; and Chambers and Randolph in Alabama.
SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are available to assist business owners at area recovery centers:
• Henry County
Locust Grove Public Library
115 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Hours:
Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
• Jasper County
New Rocky Creek Baptist Church
190 Rocky Creek Road
Mansfield, GA 30055
Hours:
Monday to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
• Newton County
Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center
Mobley Hall 720 FFA FHA Camp Road
Covington, GA 30014
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 3.305% for businesses, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.313% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 17, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 16, 2023.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
