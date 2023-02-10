...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...UP TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
An upper level storm system is expected to move across the state
late Saturday night and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft
moves through, some of the rain will mix with or change to snow,
especially at elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid to upper 30s over most of north Georgia. Any
snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other
impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet, temperatures
should be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to 2 inches
which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
1 of 3
A C.H.A.M.P.S. graduate at Heard-Mixon Elementary School is congratulated by Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown.
COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated 838 students from the agency’s Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety (C.H.A.M.P.S.) program during multiple in-person graduations held at Newton County elementary schools during the months of December and January.
The C.H.A.M.P.S. graduations were held in the following elementary schools: Middle Ridge, Porterdale, Livingston, Rocky Plains, Oak Hill, Heard-Mixon, East Newton, and Fairview. The C.H.A.M.P.S. program is taught to every fifth-grader in the Newton County School System with subject matter to include: drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse prevention; gangs and violence; peer pressure/bullying; internet safety; methamphetamine; and cocaine.
The C.H.A.M.P.S. instructors — Deputies Tim Smith, Michael Gregg, and Kimberly Cox — are certified to teach by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association and tailor the lesson plans based on needs of the school. It is the goal of the instructors to teach the students what they need to be successful in the future and how to avoid the obstacles they ultimately will face.
Brown and the NCSO acknowledge NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey; the Newton County Board of Education; and the principals, teachers, and school staff at each of the Newton County elementary schools for their part in making the C.H.A.M.P.S. program a success.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
