COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated 838 students from the agency’s Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety (C.H.A.M.P.S.) program during multiple in-person graduations held at Newton County elementary schools during the months of December and January.

The C.H.A.M.P.S. graduations were held in the following elementary schools: Middle Ridge, Porterdale, Livingston, Rocky Plains, Oak Hill, Heard-Mixon, East Newton, and Fairview. The C.H.A.M.P.S. program is taught to every fifth-grader in the Newton County School System with subject matter to include: drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse prevention; gangs and violence; peer pressure/bullying; internet safety; methamphetamine; and cocaine.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos