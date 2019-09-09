CONYERS — More than 250 Rockdale County residents participated in Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful's Paper Shredding and Electronic Recycling event.
Some people even showed up two hours before the event, ultimately filling one mover truck with shredded paper within an hour and 15 minutes.
"I am thrilled to see the community taking the time and effort to recycle," said Javier Sayago, Rockdale Stormwater manager. "I was surprised at our turnout. Filling the first truck before 11 a.m. really feels like an accomplishment."
Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful board members, city of Conyers employees, Salem High School Junior ROTC members and Atlanta Recycling Solutions employees were at the Rockdale County Government Annex from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. collecting old television sets, desktop computers, fax machines, and tablets among other outdated technologies.
Atlanta Recycling Solutions has a strict zero-landfill policy.
Many electronic devices can be reused, and if not, they contain a variety of materials that can be recycled. The team at Atlanta Recycling Solutions works to comply with environmental requirements, including Responsible Recycling Practices, as well as the review and continual improvement of their Environmental, Health and Safety Management System standards.
As an R2 certified recycler for the Southeast, Atlanta Recycling Solutions believes that through a combination of secure data destruction and sound environmental practices, e-Waste doesn’t have to distress the environment.
KRCB and Rockdale County plan to hold another recycling event in May 2020.
Visit www.rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/public-relations/keep-conyers-rockdale-beautiful/ to learn how you can mindfully recycle old electronics and other materials.