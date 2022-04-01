The current Collector’s Corner exhibit in the entry hall of the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is a display of Chinese export porcelain owned by the Morehouse family of Newton County.
According to Betsy Morehouse, the china originally belonged to Ida Gray Morehouse and was purchased in the mid-1800s.
Ida Gray Morehouse was the grandmother of Dutton and Sandy Morehouse. She inherited the chinda from her mother’s cousin, Cornelia Gray Lunt. Cornelia’s father was Orrington Lunt, Dolly Lunt Burge’s brother. Dolly and Thomas Burge were owners of Burge Plantation near Mansfield during the Civil War. Cornelia Lunt wrote in her 1931 Testamentary Directions at age 88, “I give and bequeath to my cousin, Ida Gray Morehouse, my mother’s full dinner set of Royal Canton China.” Dutton Morehouse remembers seeing a huge barrel in his grandmother’s closet that stored the dinnerware. Betsy Morehouse also recalls, “It was legendary in the family and used on special occasions. The family always heard it ‘came round the horn in a clipper ship from Canton’.”
Chinese ceramics were being made in China 2,000 years ago. Over time, the shapes and colors and decorations changed. Introduced to Europe in the 14th century, Chinese porcelains were regarded as a luxury and were quite rare. Early examples that appeared in Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries were often mounted in silver, then gilded with gold, which emphasized their preciousness. By the early 16th century — after Portugal established trade routes to the Far East and began commercial trade with Asia — Chinese potters began to produce objects specifically for export to the West, and porcelains began to arrive in some quantity.
Early porcelain from China was mostly blue design on white, which comprised a significant portion of the export porcelain trade. These early pieces going to Europe were fashioned after Chinese designs and forms. As the export trade increased, so did the demand from Europe for familiar, utilitarian forms. European forms such as mugs, ewers and candlesticks were unknown in China, so models were sent to the Chinese potteries to be copied. Silver and wooden forms probably served as the original source for many of the shapes that were reproduced in porcelain. Porcelain decorated in blue over white dominated the export trade until the very end of the 17th century.
By the 18th century, Europeans and Americans alike were having Chinese porcelain designed with their coat of arms and with patterns and shapes that reflected the times and their lives. Both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson designed porcelain dinnerware used in the White House.
By the late 18th and early 19th century, the Chinese began making colorful designs and styles and shapes that would compete with the quickly growing porcelain factories in Europe. Around 1830, one such pattern was “Rose Medallion.” This pattern was, and still is, 200 years later, very popular and still in production.
The subject of Chinese porcelain seems complicated but for the sake of simplicity and to encourage collectors, a simple version hopefully will inspire those interested to research the topic more thoroughly. The Morehouse family refers to their collection as “Canton China” because all Chinese porcelain left through the port of Canton in China. The Morehouse china being displayed is also referred to as Famille Rose Chinese Porcelain. The word “famille” is a French word meaning “family.” An object called Famille Rose signifies it is in the rose family, and that refers to the glaze which is pale pink. The Famille Rose porcelain shown in the Morehouse Collection has three sub categories — “Rose Medallion,” “Rose Canton” and “Rose Mandarin.”
In the Morehouse Collection, most of the pieces are the “Rose Medallion” pattern. It is the most prolific of all Famille Rose designs. It features a central medallion usually depicting a bird, tree peony, and/or rocks surrounded by four or more alternating panels of people, then florals with fruits and birds. The panels are outlined by intricate borders of scrolls set against green leaves and pink florals. Bats, butterflies and birds often decorate the outer edges of a form or fill in the spaces between the reserves. Rose Medallion services were very popular in America. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife ordered a large service in the 1860s, as did President James Buchanan who owned a service with his initials in the central medallion. Much later, Gerald R. Ford and his wife Betty also owned a large Rose Medallion service.
The second category of Famille Rose is called Rose Mandarin. It is a more formalized pattern that depicts Chinese figures in domestic and courtly scenes and pursuing leisure activities. The figural panels are often surrounded by a fanciful border of scrolling foliage, floral, and fauna. This pattern is the earliest of the Famille Rose export designs and examples exist from the 18th century.
The last category is Rose Canton. It features florals and fauna but no people or medallions. The layout of the designs is more ambiguous, sometimes depicted in panels and sometimes in a more free-form arrangement.
In each of these patterns you often see the same images. Butterflies represent social happiness, love and fidelity. Crickets represent a fighting spirit. Magpies, commonly depicted on Rose Medallion, are said to attract joy. The peony symbolizes beauty and opulence. Dragons represent power, joy and rebirth.
Typically, to date Chinese export porcelain, look at the hand-painted scenes. The earliest pieces are the most beautifully executed, with sharp lines and interesting details. The porcelain may be a bit heavier than objects created later. As time went on and demand increased, the details and quality often diminished. A simple way to start determining the age of a piece of Famille Rose is to see if there are markings on the back. Works done before 1890 will have no mark. This is the case with the Morehouse china displayed at the Cultural Center. Works done from 1890 up until circa 1920 will be marked “China.” After that, the mark will say “Made in China.”
What draws our attention to this beautiful collection? Is it the intricate details? The whimsical flora and fauna? The curious figures strolling about in gardens or the vibrant play of colors? Decide for yourself by visiting the Madison Morgan Cultural Center’s Collector’s Corner display. This exhibit will run through the month of June.
