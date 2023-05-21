MORRIS: Baby blue-eyes are native to the Midwestern prairies

I visited www.nasa.gov/multimedia the other day and saw an image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5194. This is a galaxy about 31 million light years away and measures 60,000 light years across. It is located near the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.
It contains so many stars that one might liken them to the sand at the seashore.
We gasp in awe at the complexity and immensity of the universe. In like manner, multitudes of wildflowers in the few square miles that make up Rockdale and Newton counties are so plentiful it would take thousands of volunteers weeks to tally them.
From the cosmos to our roadside wildflowers, we see evidence of God’s vast power and grace.
A Roman officer came begging Jesus to heal his son. Jesus did heal him but before pronouncing the restoration, He said to the man, “except ye see signs and wonders, ye will not believe” John 4:48.
His words were a generalization on the Roman’s lack of spiritual vision. Are we any different today? It depends where we look and, if in looking, we see with spiritual perception.
BABY BLUE-EYES
Nemophila menziesii
Baby blue-eyes is in the waterleaf family. In this family, the leaves are mostly hairy and deeply divided. The name for the family comes from mottled stains on the leaves that appear to be caused by water quickly dried by the sun. Baby blue-eyes, of course, comes from the shape and color of the blossom.
The flowers have five petals that are joined around the pistil and ovary. The entire flower rarely measures more than 1 inch. It emerges from the stem at the axil where the leaves branch, as in the sketch. One is most likely to find this wildflower in moist woods. They appear between March and May.
Baby blue-eyes are native to the Midwestern prairies but seeds have been added to commercially prepared wildflower packets and introduced into this area. This species reseeds itself fairly well. Those that I’ve photographed range between 4 and 12 inches tall. On the prairie they may reach 18 inches.
The leaves are divided into nine to 11 leaflets. They occur clustered at the base of the plant and at the end of a stem. The sky blue flowers appear at the top end of the main stem, on a short peduncle (stem) emerging from the axil of the leaves. Their favorite habitat is open woods and tall grasses, but in the East where rainfall is higher than in the prairie, they seem to require less shade.
Common in the Southeast is the smallflower baby blue-eyes (Nemophila aphilla). I have not seen this species but when I do, I’ll add it to this series.
