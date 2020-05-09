Mother’s Day this year is unique experience. In the past it was celebrated by a large crowd of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This year we are considering the impact of COVID-19 on the elderly, the most vulnerable to the virus.
We can find counsel in 1 Corinthians 13. “Love is patient, love is kind, it is not self-seeking . . .” And love“… always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres… And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
(selections from verses 4, 5, 7 and 13)
LOVE-IN-A-MIST
Nigella damascena
The wildflower we feature here is one of the most complex in the Wildflower Kingdom. In addition to the complexity of the plant itself, is the fact that the blooms change color as they age. This is probably at the top of my list of most sought after wildflowers. I am always excited when the first plant blooms in late spring.
Love-in-a-mist is an upright branching plant ranging from 18 to 36 inches tall. The flowers occur at the tips of the branches. The mature flower is blue with four or five layers of lance-shaped petals. Each layer contains from six to eight overlapping petals. Each blossom has 40 to 50 stamens and the pistilate structure includes a protruding five- to eight-part ovule with the same number of stigmas at the end of spreading styles as illustrated.
The petals of the newly opened blossoms are white at the center and light blue at the edges. The buds are blue and as they unfold, the bottom layer of petals are deep blue or purple compared to the very top layer, which is white to light blue. The stamens are arranged around the ovule as pictured. Once all the petals of the flower change to the deep blue, the stamens unfold and the five-part styles spread out.
Once pollination is completed the green ovule enlarges to about one inch diameter by 2 inches tall and the styles thicken and protrude upward, like horns. Even though the seed pod looks thick, it is actually a paper-thin sack. In each of the segments about 20 seeds mature. Buds, newly opened blooms, mature blooms and seed cases are all present at the same time on the plant.
The leaves are unique, too. First, they would be categorized as twice-compound leaves. That means that the leaf has many branches and each branch has many parts. Normally such a leaf would have flat oval or lance-shaped parts. The Love-in-a-Mist does not have normal leaves, but they appear like needles or thorns; however they are soft and pliable. The lowest leaves are the largest, measuring 7 to 8 inches long and 2 1/2 inches wide.
As the leaves alternate up the stem, branches emerge from the axils. Further branching occurs but not with the regularity as along the stem. Around the buds and under the blooms 5 to 8 sepals form with the same needle-like appearance as is true of the leaves. As the blossoms age the sepals enlarge and stiffen.
When a large cluster of love-in-a-mist stands apart from leafy wildflowers, they attain the misty appearance associated with their name.
This Mother’s Day is unique, but by the grace and mercy of our Lord we can celebrate in person or apart in a manner that protect the elders from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.