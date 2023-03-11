One of my favorite hymns is “For the Beauty of the Earth.” The words were penned by Folliott S. Pierpoint in the early 19th century. The first verse and chorus go, “For the beauty of the earth, For the glory of the skies, For the love which from our birth over and around us lies: Lord of all, to Thee we raise this our hymn of grateful praise.”
Each season of the year has a special place on an artist’s pallet. For me, spring is my favorite because we are surrounded by new life. The beauty of the earth reaches a crescendo of blooms.
Very soon the buds of many trees and shrubs will be swelling. Among them will be the pussy willow, our featured bloom for today.
PUSSY WILLOW
Salix discolor
Not many wildflower authorities include the pussy willow in their collections, but since the Audubon Society does, so will I.
Pussy willow blooms are a child’s delight. Every child that I’ve ever watched is compelled to reach out to feel their soft texture.
Pussy willow is appropriately named. The catkin, the soft egg-shaped “bloom,” looks like the paw of a kitten. Further, the pussy willow is in the willow family.
Each shrub is either male or female. The male catkins are yellow because of the pollen. On the other hand, the female catkin is greenish-gray. Another difference is that the female catkin is larger than the male, 21/2 inches long compared to 2 inches.
The leaves range in length from 2 to 4 inches. They are generally lance-shaped, bright green on top and whitish-green on the underside.
Pussy willows are not fussy about whether they are in evergreen or hardwood areas, but they prefer damp thickets and creek banks. Blooms appear from February to May, depending on the exposure to sun.
Tomorrow, our churches will celebrate God’s gracious love declared through the life, death and resurrection of His son. The first verse of Pierpoint’s hymn includes the object of praise, “the love which from our birth over and around us lies.” Parents, friends and companions are a part of that love, but the strongest and most lasting love that surrounds us is God’s love.
