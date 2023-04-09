MORRIS: Remember Jesus' purpose during this Easter Sunday

Two things were clear while Jesus lived on Earth: 1) He was the Son of God sent by the Heavenly Father, and 2) He came for one purpose, the redemption of all mankind. On Easter Sunday we celebrate His resurrection from the horrible death He suffered on the cross.

Throughout Jesus’ life on Earth, He, the very son of God, served the needy. Whether it was someone living in poverty, someone rejected because of a deformity, someone oppressed by an injustice, someone manipulated by arrogant religious leaders, or someone addicted to sin, Jesus served the needy.

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column was first published in April 2011.

