Two things were clear while Jesus lived on Earth: 1) He was the Son of God sent by the Heavenly Father, and 2) He came for one purpose, the redemption of all mankind. On Easter Sunday we celebrate His resurrection from the horrible death He suffered on the cross.
Throughout Jesus’ life on Earth, He, the very son of God, served the needy. Whether it was someone living in poverty, someone rejected because of a deformity, someone oppressed by an injustice, someone manipulated by arrogant religious leaders, or someone addicted to sin, Jesus served the needy.
Easter is about God’s passionate love for all mankind. As the Apostle Paul so aptly wrote, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8, NIV).
This week we focus on a shrub or small tree that has started to bloom. Its blossoms resemble multiple strands of soft yarn. There is a gentleness in their softness that also reminds me of God’s love and the eternal “service” Jesus rendered.
SERVICEBERRY
Amelanchier arborea
The shrubs on my property normally bloom around the time Easter occurs each year. Because of its late date this year, I had expected it would bloom earlier, but it is in bloom now.
The flowers consist of four wiggly white petals as pictured. The blossom may be as large as 11/2 inches in diameter and the petals hang down from 1 to 11/2 inches. The shrub may grow to about 30 feet, but most that I’ve seen are about 20 feet.
The serviceberry is usually found in hardwood groves, but rarely among pines. It prefers moderate to rough soils and not clay.
Serviceberry shrubs exist from Canada to Florida and as far west as Texas and Nebraska. The shrubs in Georgia are mainly in two regions, from Atlanta to the North Carolina-Tennessee border and along the Coastal Plains. As noted before, it does not like our beautiful red clay.
The fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus), frequently used to decorate highway medians and Olde Town Conyers sidewalks, is sometimes mistaken for the serviceberry. Fringe tree petals are three to five times longer and the blossoms are heavily clustered toward the ends of the branches, whereas the serviceberry blossoms are scattered along the branches and twigs.
The serviceberry is also called shadbush and juneberry. The name shadbush was given because it blooms when the shad swim upstream. The name Juneberry is associated with the ripening of its fruit in June.
One reference notes that the fruit is sweeter than the wild blueberry, though it is smaller. Humans rarely get to taste them because raccoons, chipmunks, squirrels and songbirds regard them as a delicacy and constantly monitor their ripeness.
