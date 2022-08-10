MORRIS: South's showy evening primrose blooms in the morning

The Psalmist in 119:27 sets an appropriate standard for us when he said, “Make me understand the way of Thy precepts, so I will meditate on Thy wonders.”
The Almighty God gave us an unbelievably wondrous environment in which to live when He created the heavens and the earth. The laws of nature are predictable even though we continue to research diligently to discover their complexity.
On the other hand, the precepts upon which human relationships are based are less mysterious because they were modeled for us by Jesus. Complexity does exist, but it is often the result of rebellion against the precepts of the Lord, which can result in sin.
Today we shall meditate on a morning-time wonder in the wildflower world that is not very common; however, where it does appear it reseeds and generally expands the cluster for next year.
SHOWY PRIMROSE
Oenothera speciosa
Showy primrose is also called showy evening primrose. However, the showy primrose in our area blooms in the morning. How can that be?
Botanists have noted some crossing of species in the primrose family. It seems that our showy evening primrose cross-fertilized with the sun drop (Oenothera tetragona) and thus blooms in the morning.
Further, since our showy primrose is pink with a yellow center, it may be related to some pink variety in the primrose family. Both our evening primrose and sun drop are yellow.
Showy primrose blooms measure from 1 to 3 inches depending on the wetness of the season. It grows in the most unexpected places and often in heavy clusters.
For many years, as I traveled to downtown Atlanta, I saw many large clusters on the railroad embankment along College Avenue in Decatur. For the past several summers I have watched with delight a cluster at the corner of Milstead Road and College Avenue in Olde Town Conyers.
The plants are perennial and stand about 1 foot tall. The leaves are narrow and lance-shaped. Showy primrose blooms appear from March to July.
