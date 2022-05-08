MORRIS: Trout lily is a reminder of God's humility and love

Jesus turns the world right-side-up when we contemplate how we implement His words in Matthew 23:11, “But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.”
The wildflower for today reminds me of the humility He asks of us and demonstrated by His life. Note how it bows its head in a posture of service.
TROUT LILY
Erythronium americanum
Trout lily grows from a bulb, much like a daffodil. Though native to the U.S., they may be found from Canada to the border of Florida.
The trout lily’s most distinguishing characteristic is the two wide, pointed and mottled leaves. The flower is like a small nodding lily with petals that curve sharply backward. The petals are yellow at the extremities and reddish-brown at the base.
There are six stamen with three of them close to the ovary and the other three encircling them. The anthers (that which holds the pollen) may be yellow or lavender, but more frequently, reddish-brown.
The blooms appear from March to May, depending when warm weather arrives. It may be found most often around hardwoods but rarely near evergreens.
Trout lily has many names. The more common names are yellow dogtooth violet, adder’s tongue and fawn lily. The famous botanist John Burroughs called it the fawn lily because the mottled leaves reminded him of a fawn’s coat and the two leaves, plus the extremely curved petals, reminded him of the alertness of the deer.
More specifically, the trout lily grows to about 12 inches high and is widely seen throughout the Eastern U.S. It is most often found in large colonies near hardwoods. They increase rapidly by offset, that is, by budding of the bulbs.
A Western U.S. variety (E. californicum) is also called fawn lily. It is about the same height but differs in that the flowers are cream colored and the leaves are brighter green than those of the eastern trout lily.
Another relative is the glacier lily (E. grandiflorium) which grows to the height of 2 feet. It has solid green leaves and bright buttercup yellow flowers. These are rare in this region, but a person visiting the north Georgia mountains or the Great Smokies might run into a patch of them.
The white dogtooth lily (E. albidum) is a Midwestern relative that loves rocky bluffs from Iowa and Missouri and southwestward. It blooms a little later than our common trout lily and the dull green leaves are not mottled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.