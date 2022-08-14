MORRIS: White horse-mint is found in dry areas of open woods

You have to go along the edge of the woods to find the wildflower that we are examining today. On my property, it blooms from June through August in the shadows of our great oaks and hickories.
Thus, our verse is Psalm 91:1-2, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust.’ “
I have often been asked, “Why do you draw things in nature with such detail? Isn’t it easier to use a camera?”
The first time I was asked this I muttered some sort of a non-answer.
As I thought about it, I realized I was learning to truly see the wonders of creation. To draw a wildflower means getting to really know that flower. A lot of folks think they see by looking at a yellow weed, but they never truly see its delicate uniqueness.
Once I start preparing for this column I come to learn much more about native plants, such as their history and ancient usages. To those of you who are botanists, these discoveries are old hat, but to this amateur, my mouth is filled with praise to “My God, in whom I trust.”
As an artist, I’ve always enjoyed the beautiful colors, the fascinating textures, and the delicate details of the smallest to the largest wildflower. Today we examine the white horse-mint that from afar looks like a weed whose top leaves have been bleached white by the sun. Now we will take a closer look.
WHITE HORSE-MINT
Pycnanthemum incanum
This wildflower bears its blooms on a plant that stands 3 to 5 feet tall and is easily identified by the whitish-green leaves surrounding the blossoms at the uppermost part of the branches. The stem is square, a common feature of the mint family. When you get close and examine the blossoms you discover it is not just one bloom but many small flowers in a cluster.
The individual flower is less than 1/4-inch wide and about 3/4-inch tall. It is shaped like the bell of a trombone but stretched, so the top of the bell juts upward and the bottom into a three-part lobe.
Its color is light pink or white with purple spots randomly located about the corolla. You need a magnifying glass to see these details, especially the pistil and stamen.
White horse-mint is found in dry areas of thin or open woods. It blooms from June to September. When the leaves are crushed they give off a mint odor and can be used to flavor iced tea.
In October, the leaves drop, but atop the stems will be dried flowers in which tiny black seeds can be harvested for planting in rock gardens and natural areas.
The white horse-mint thrives under the shelter of oaks and hickories.
May your life be sheltered under the loving care of the Almighty, “My God, in whom I trust.”
Finally, may you find joy by following the counsel I teach my students, “Look! Truly look at the shapes, colors, and textures.”
Thus, you can begin to grasp the true beauty of God’s creation.
