MORRIS: White horse-mint is found in dry areas of open woods

WHITE HORSE-MINT Pycnanthemum incanum

You have to go along the edge of the woods to find the wildflower that we are examining today. On my property, it blooms from June through August in the shadows of our great oaks and hickories.

Thus, our verse is Psalm 91:1-2, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust.’ “

