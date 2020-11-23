COVINGTON — Come the end of this month, Mort Ewing won’t have anywhere he has to be each morning.
Ewing, a former Newton County commissioner, is retiring from his full-time job with the insurance firm of Jones, Ewing, Dobbs and Tamplin after 21 years to spend more time with his wife, Faye, of 60 years, his two sons, Ben and John, and his family farm.
“I have a sister who is 90 and is still very active,” said Ewing recently at a retirement reception in his honor at the Lions Club meeting hall. “I was in the third grade when she went to college, and I had to take her place in the dairy. I’m looking forward to not having a mandated schedule every day.”
Ewing, who was elected to three terms as a county commissioner, also served as president and CEO of Georgia Farm Bureau in the 1980s and 1990s. Following his retirement from the Farm Bureau, Ewing joined the Jones, Ewing, Dobbs and Tamplin office in Covington.
“The Covington office is here today because of Mort Ewing,” said his cousin Doug Ewing, president of the firm, which has offices in Athens, Madison and Atlanta. “ … Mort has done a superb job with that office, not only with insurance, but more as a dedicated citizen … he’s dedicated, committed and honest as he can be. You’re not going to catch him in a lie. I haven’t yet.”
Ewing is known to many throughout the state for his support of agriculture. A sixth generation farmer, Ewing served as president of the local chapter of Future Farmers of America while attending Newton County High School, receiving the Georgia Planter degree and the highest FFA honor, the American Farmer degree.
In January 2019 the new ag center at the Newton County FFA-FCCLA Center was named for him in honor of his contributions to agriculture and his ability to foster the cooperation needed to bring the project to fruition.
During his retirement reception, Ewing thanked his colleagues at the agency and the loyal customers they have served.
“It’s been a 21-year-plus journey, one that’s been enjoyable — not 100% of the time — we’ve had our challenges along the way, but we’ve always overcome those to move forward,” said Ewing.
He will be succeeded by Stan Edwards as managing agent at the Covington office. Edwards represents District 1 on the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
