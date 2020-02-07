CONYERS — Moses Anthony Perdue has announced his intention to run for sheriff of Rockdale County.
For 32 years, Perdue has served as a law enforcement professional, with 26 of those years in leadership roles. Perdue has served at every level of law enforcement from patrol officer to chief. As commander with the city of Atlanta Police Department, Perdue said he worked to reduce crime for three consecutive years. As the assistant chief of Atlanta Public Schools Safety & Security Department, he implemented the safe parking lot program, which reduced auto theft. In his current role as police chief of Spelman College, Perdue is charged with the day-to-day operations and training for the department.
Perdue said he plans to build a Sheriff’s Office dedicated to team-building, leadership development and community policing. As a resident of Rockdale County for the past 16 years, he said he has seen first-hand the impact that theft, gangs and drugs have had on the community. Perdue said his vision for the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office includes establishing cooperation between local and state jurisdictions, developing training partnerships with public and private entities, and engaging the community along with business leaders to ensure that Rockdale County is a safe county.
Perdue holds a master of public administration degree from Columbus State University, a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Saint Leo College and an associate degree in criminology from Georgia Military College. He holds the following professional certifications: law enforcement general instructor, firearms instructor, Taser instructor, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, Special Weapons and Tactics, and National Incident Management System.
In addition to his law enforcement experience, Perdue also served in the United States Army and Georgia Army National Guard.
Perdue said he looks forward to building solid relationships with local, state and federal stakeholders within the law enforcement community. He also said he is committed to working with the courts, school system, local businesses, and clergy to ensure that the Rockdale County community is safe for all.
Perdue is married to Andrea Renee Perdue and they are the parents of two daughters, Alexandria and Gabrielle.
