COVINGTON — As of Friday at 8 a.m., all non-essential Newton County government offices will be closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Although offices are closed, the government is continuing limited services. The closures are effective at least until April 13.
The Newton County Administration Building, Historic Courthouse, Animal Services and Turner Lake Complex will all be closed. Fire Services and the Newton County Landfill and Convenience Centers will be open. The Judicial Center will be open to handle essential matters.
During the closures, Newton County departments will remain staffed in limited capacity in order to serve the public remotely and continue to deliver essential services. County Manager Lloyd Kerr told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night that each department director and one other person will staff the offices that are closed to the public. Other employees will work remotely.
“Limiting risk of exposure and following the recommendations of the president, CDC and governor is the best course of action at this time,” said Kerr in a released statement. “We take our service to the public very seriously and have implemented these changes after much discussion and preparation. We will continue to operate for the taxpayers of Newton County as best we can with limited staff via our remote tools.
“This is the best way to remain serving the public with essential services while preserving the health of our staff and those who would visit our offices.”
During this time period Newton County will continue to provide emergency services, concentrate on emergency repairs through public works, serve priority court cases, tend to emergency Animal Services issues and continue receiving absentee ballots. The county will not accept new applications for permitting of new development of construction but will continue to facilitate building inspections, credit card payments for re-inspection fees, providing Certificates of Occupancy, answering any questions, etc.
The Newton County landfill and Convenience Centers will remain open as scheduled.
Visit ncboc.com and Newton County’s social media platforms, including Facebook.com/NewtonCountyGa for updates and available online and telecommunication services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.