They look like college roommates. One is a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Maryland’s Fort Meade working in military intelligence. The other one is her mother. This month they both walked across the stage at Valdosta State University and received their diplomas, graduating with three psychology degrees between them.

Conyers native Stacey Skinner Brantley graduated from Salem High School in 1996, where she was on the color guard and dance team and in the marching band. She finished a year of dual enrollment before heading off to Tifton and completing her associate’s degree in forestry at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. And then came 27 years of full-time motherhood.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos