Kendrix Ladson, 55, and her daughter, and 26-year-old Alyeese Williams, right, received their degrees from Georgia Piedmont Technical College during the same commencement ceremony.

Among the 625 students who have qualified for graduation at Georgia Piedmont Technical College are two who have a special connection.

Mother and daughter 55-year-old Kendrix Ladson and 26-year-old Alyeese Williams of Snellville will both receive their degrees in the May 20 ceremony — Ladson completed her associate of applied science degree in health information technology while Williams earned a diploma in early childhood care and education.

