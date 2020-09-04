CONYERS - A Conyers woman who allegedly led Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies on a chase with her two small children in the car, and then claimed she was scared to stop, is now facing a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, along with two counts of reckless conduct and other charges.
The incident began about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, according to an RCSO incident report. A deputy was traveling on Honey Creek Road near Golden Creek Court when he saw a red 2020 Honda Civic approaching at a high rate of speed. Activating his radar unit, he reported that the vehicle registered at 68 mph, 23 mph over the posted speed limit of 45 mph.
The deputy turned around, activated his emergency equipment and gave chase. He reported the driver ran the stop sign at the intersection of Honey Creek and Ebenezer Road, turning right onto Ebenezer. The chase continued, with the driver also allegedly running the stop sign at the intersection of Ebenezer and Troupe Smith Road.
The deputy was able to provide the tag number of the vehicle and it came back to Lakeithia Hatties Mayes, 20, of a Cowan Road address.
A supervisor radioed asking if the vehicle had stopped. When the deputy said it had not, he was told to discontinue the chase. The deputy shut off his emergency equipment, but saw the vehicle turn onto Cowan Road. He went to Mayes' address and saw the Civic in the driveway with Mayes exiting it with two minor children.
A check of Mayes' identity found that she did not possess a valid drivers license. When asked why she refused to stop, the deputy reported that Mayes stated that she was scared. The deputy explained that she cannot flee from law enforcement for any reason.
Mayes was taken into custody and her children were taken by a family member. She was transported to the Rockdale County Jail and charged with two counts of reckless conduct, felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, two counts of stop sign violations, speeding, and driving with no license.
