COVINGTON — Scaled down plans for Mt. Pleasant include changes in the types of residential buildings envisioned for the “college town” development adjacent to Georgia State’s Newton campus.
Designer/developer Randy Vinson presented a request for zoning modifications to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, outlining the different types of uses for the 55 acres proposed for development.
The plans now reflect fewer residential units and include some “tiny houses” that would be rented from a single owner.
Housing types included in the plan are:
• Cottages: There are 80 cottage lots in the plan. Cottages will have a minimum of 900 square feet and lots of 4,000 square feet.
• Estate lots: There are five estate lots. Estate homes will have a minimum of 1,600 square feet on lots of 6,500 square feet.
• Mansion house apartment buildings: There will be 12 mansion houses built along the college entrance parkway, housing a total of 48 to 60 apartments. Vinson said these buildings will be designed to look like stately Southern homes. Each one will house four or five “very high end” apartment units.
• Townhomes: There will be 20 town homes with a minimum square footage of 1,200.
• Midrise condos/apartments: There are 46 condos/apartments of 700 minimum square feet each.
• Mt. Pleasant Rental Cottages: These student/senior flats or “tiny houses” will have a minimum of 500 square feet. Vinson said the plan calls for them to be developed overlooking 179 acres of conservation land adjacent to the development, giving them a “resort-like retreat” appeal.
In addition to residential construction, the Mt. Pleasant development will include 4,800 square feet of mixed-use space and 18,000 square feet of commercial.
Newton County commissioners have tabled a request by the developers for modifications to the existing zoning, reducing the development size from 230 acres to 55 acres and adding two building types — condo/apartments and Mt. Pleasant rentals. Commissioners are expected to vote on the modifications in early November.