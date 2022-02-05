Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus By Melissa Alonso, CNN Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near the campus of Virginia Tech in downtown Blacksburg, police said.Police did not say how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. It's unclear if anybody was arrested in connection with the shooting.The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts. The Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, the department said in a news release."Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads," police said. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Blacksburg Police Department.CNN has reached out to the Blacksburg fire and police departments.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: Things to do & see this weekend in the east metro area Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Shootings Drugs And Society Smoking Society Universities And Colleges Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Agency Police Cable News Network Company Telecommunications Lounge Shooting Law Enforcement Virginia Tech More News News Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 48 min ago 0 News Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus By Melissa Alonso, CNNUpdated 8 min ago 0 News One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say By Melissa Alonso, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News featured ARTHUR CYR: The Federal Reserve and the U.S. 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus 6 ways to wake up without coffee One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say ELDER: Let’s constantly depend on the Lord Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale County Sex Offender ListJoint Development Authority asks for delay in Walton County rezoning for Rivian plantCinelease Studios to expand Covington operationsNewton County homeowners, renters to get assistanceNewton County Sheriff's dog died in overheated patrol carDan Lawrence Danny HillSalem teacher charged in altercation with studentNewton County opens drive-through testing siteConyers Police identify body found on Post Office propertyWhat will you foresee, General Beauregard Lee? Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.