When Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter in place ordinance on April 3, he initially authorized only the Department of Public Health, the Department of Public Safety (GSP) and any other state officer deputized by the governor or Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security (GEMA) to enforce the restrictions on businesses.
After questions arose about whether local law enforcement officers would be deputized to enforce the order, Kemp issued an executive order at about 1:30 p.m. that day deputizing all sheriffs and sheriffs’ deputies in the state.
But some cities and counties in the state feel they can better protect their citizens and assist their sheriff's offices by adopting an ordinance mirroring Kemp's and empowering their own police departments to enforce the shelter in place.
By a 5-1 vote, the Covington City Council approved such an ordinance as its April 6 meeting, which was held by teleconference. Mayor Steve Horton asked City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. to explain what needed to be done.
"My understanding of reading the order, and also the interpretation the Attorney General's Office has given, is first of all, you cannot adopt an emergency ordinance in any way different from what the governor's done," Turner said. "The only benefit by adopting it locally is that the Covington Police Department would then be charged with enforcing it. If you want the Police Department to enforce it, you would have to adopt a mirror image emergency ordinance."
Council member Susie Keck stated she felt the city needed to have its own enforcement power.
"I really think we need to do that," she said, "because I think some people will think that if we didn't have it in place, that they don't have to follow it."
Keck made a motion to amend Covington's shelter in place ordinance to mirror the state's ordinance. Don Floyd seconded the motion, and it was approved, 5-1, with Kenneth Morgan dissenting.
Other cities that have also passed mirror ordinances and empowered their police departments include Jackson, Statesboro, Lavonia and Hinesville.
But not all municipalities agree that their law enforcement agencies should have enforcement powers.
Tony Lucas, city manager for Conyers, said while the state's stance is relatively unclear, Conyers and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) are working well together as it is.
"At this time, we are not moving forward with an ordinance," Lucas said. "The Governor’s Office has made the non-essential vs essential determination up to the state Department of Economic Development. Their advice or acceptance has been very liberal. We have had conversations with the Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol. Both are willing to assist us if needed. For the most part, the businesses have been very cooperative.
Our police officers and code enforcement are still very active on patrol," he added. "If they discover a blatant violation, we approach, advise and ask for cooperation. But if the particular business or non-profit refuses, we contact the RCSO or GSP for assistance.
"We’ll continue to evaluate the circumstances over the next three weeks," Lucas said. "If the governor extends the current order beyond April 30, depending on how long that is, we may have to reconsider."
The city managers of Morrow and Riverdale also see no need for a mirror ordinance by their cities.
Morrow City Manager Sylvia Redic doesn't believe the city can empower its own police department.
"In fact, as I read the order," she said, "we were not to do anything that adds to or takes away — we can only mirror the order."
Riverdale City Manager Scott Wood said their city council is currently not considering such an ordinance.
"In fact, we are very appreciative of the level of voluntary compliance we are experiencing to date," Wood said.
Counties are also getting involved in the discussion in one form or another.
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners adopted a mirror ordinance to allow the Clayton County Police Department to assist in enforcement.
Meanwhile, Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter took matters into his own hands, deputizing the Rome Police Department and Floyd County Police Department to assist his deputies in enforcing the state ordinance.
(Editor's Note: The Citizen attempted to contact administrators for Henry County, Locust Grove and McDonough, but did not receive any replies by press time.)
