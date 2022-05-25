CONYERS — The late Allan Jones, long-time chairman of the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families and member of the Hospital Authority of Rockdale County board was memorialized with the dedication of a mural at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Thursday.
Members of Jones’ family were present for the dedication, along with Blake Watts, CEO of the hospital, and other local officials.
The mural design is broken up into three different portions to display some of Jones viewed life: health, happiness, family and community. It’s named “A Life Well Spent” and sits on the wall near the front entrance to the hospital’s Emergency Department, in the courtyard terrace that’s visible from the road. Those responsible for commissioning it hope it will be something that will encourage and uplift those who walk by it.
“We at Piedmont Rockdale think it is only fitting that we have the mural of Allan Jones adorn our hospital, as he was a presence here for many years and his mother served as a volunteer for more than 20 years at Rockdale,” said Watts. “I hope everyone notices how the mural makes a lasting impression and inspires others. Our promise at Piedmont is to make a positive difference in every life we touch, and Allan did that.”
The mural is meant to be a long-lasting addition to the hospital, and Jones’ son, Connor, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed their gratitude.
“We are appreciative and thankful for this moment,” Connor Jones said. “At first, I was sad, because I wanted my dad here to see this and accept his 2021 F. William Hughey Award and to see this mural. But, then it turned into gratitude. This mural is incredible and captures the essence of who my dad is. He was a big man with a big heart, and he tried to the very end to do what he can to make Conyers and Rockdale a good place. Thank you to everyone involved.”
Jones, who died in 2020, was involved in the community in a variety of ways. He was a long-time member of the Conyers Rotary Club, served on the Rockdale Board of Health and as chairman of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee. In 2015 he received the Charles P. Cole and Lewis Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award.
