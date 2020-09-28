ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Antavian Love, the man found guilty of shooting a long-time employee of El Charro restaurant on June 18, 2016.
Love, who was 17 at the time of his conviction, was found guilty in April 2017 of shooting Enrique Trejo after Trejo had given Love and two younger boys a ride from the Shell gas station at Ga. Highway 36 and Covington Bypass shortly after 11 p.m. Trejo was on his way home from work at the restaurant when he stopped at the gas station where Love and the two younger boys had asked several other motorists for a ride without success.
Love is incarcerated at Smith State Prison in Glennville, where he is serving a sentence of life without parole.
During Love’s trial, jurors were shown a videotaped interview of Love following his arrest on June 19, 2016. In the interview, Love, who was 16 at the time, admitted his role in the shooting but did not provide any clear motive. At one point, Love said he felt “disrespected” by Trejo because he was speaking Spanish. Love also said sitting next to Trejo in his Ford Expedition made him hungry, presumably because of the aromas from the Mexican restaurant on Trejo’s clothing.
Love told detectives his plan that night was to go pick up some girls. However, after turning on Lower River Road, Love said he told Trejo to stop, pulled a 40-caliber handgun from his shorts and shot Trejo five times before the victim uttered his last words, which were, “Aww, man.” Love said he then shot Trejo once more. Love said he pushed Trejo’s body from the vehicle and drove away.
Love was arrested by the Covington Police Department the next day after a BOLO was issued for Trejo’s vehicle. The two other boys in the vehicle were in the back seat at the time of the shooting and no charges were filed against them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.