Myanmar court extends Aung San Suu Kyi's prison sentence to 33 years

Aung San Suu Kyi during a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on August 18, 2016.

 Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption, a source familiar with the case told CNN, bringing an end to a string of secretive and highly-politicized proceedings against the ousted former leader.

Friday's verdict is the final punishment meted out to the 77-year-old, a democratically elected figurehead of opposition to decades of military rule who led Myanmar for five years before being forced from power in a violent coup in early 2021.

